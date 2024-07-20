Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 809,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 432,807 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Enviri’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enviri by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
