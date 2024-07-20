Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 809,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 432,807 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Enviri Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Enviri’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

In other Enviri news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enviri by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

