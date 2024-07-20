EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 711,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 89,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE EOG traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,820. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

