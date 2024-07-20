Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.220-7.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Equifax also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.22-7.47 EPS.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.24.

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

