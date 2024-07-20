Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 20th (ALIM, ANSS, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH, DIT, GBR, GORO, HCP)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, July 20th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

