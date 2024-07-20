ERC20 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $98.04 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $19.46 million and $98.04 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,066.42 or 0.99956902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011685 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00074074 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0170764 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.