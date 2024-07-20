Ergo One Day Volume Tops $526,523.22 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001347 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and approximately $526,523.22 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,329.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.11 or 0.00588286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00108760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00242877 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00070561 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,487,244 coins and its circulating supply is 76,487,940 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

