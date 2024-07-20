Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,899,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,477. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.04 million. Analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,689.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

