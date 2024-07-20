Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,527.78

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $3,527.78 or 0.05239299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $424.13 billion and approximately $12.03 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00042478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,226,035 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

