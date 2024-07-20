European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.29

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 256402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

