Evercore ISI Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $46.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,448,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Bank of America by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,392,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,137,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,233,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.