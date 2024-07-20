Evercore ISI Trims O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price to $1,225.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,113.36.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,042.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,015.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,041.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

