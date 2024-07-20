Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.140–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 million-$11.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 million.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,758,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,424 shares of company stock worth $207,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

