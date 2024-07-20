Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

EXFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 418,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $652,775.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,434,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,717,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,636.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,016.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 418,446 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $652,775.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,434,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,479.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 674,889 shares of company stock worth $1,026,679 and sold 666,868 shares worth $1,096,817. Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Expensify by 186.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 57,044.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.88 on Friday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $162.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

