Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 64,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 59,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 164,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE XOM traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.98.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

