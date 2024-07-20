Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. The firm has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

