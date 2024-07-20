Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 208.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $236.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.76.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

