Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 311.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,519 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 538,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,124. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

