Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.95

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.95 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 60.13 ($0.78). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 11,632 shares changing hands.

Feedback Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.90. The stock has a market cap of £8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -232.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Feedback

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

