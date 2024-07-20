Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95.21 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $95.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00043579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.