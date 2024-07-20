Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

