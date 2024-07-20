First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,023 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Iteris by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Price Performance

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $204.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

