First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Patterson Companies worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 58,084 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $25.05 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

