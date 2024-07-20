First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 91,772 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,772 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of AdaptHealth worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 672.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 705,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 613,882 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $6,253,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,518 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 442,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 355,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of AHCO opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

