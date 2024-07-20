First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,995 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Chegg worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 873,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 809,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 750,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $8,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Chegg

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.