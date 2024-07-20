First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $266,231.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $266,231.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,653.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $752,756. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

