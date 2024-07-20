First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 68,021 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.85% of InfuSystem worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $6.78 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

In other news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $87,300. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

