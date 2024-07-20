First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 74,954 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.89% of Performant Financial worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 225,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 244,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 20,311.4% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 446,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter.

About Performant Financial

(Free Report)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.



