First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 2.1 %

BJRI stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.76 million, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

