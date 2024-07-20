First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 72,316 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,316 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 172,750.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ZimVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. ZimVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

