First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of AXIS Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Steph & Co. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

AXS opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.