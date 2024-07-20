First Foundation Advisors Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,962. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.16 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

