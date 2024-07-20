First Foundation Advisors Has $69.61 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $69,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 694,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

