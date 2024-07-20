First Foundation Advisors Purchases 793 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.33.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $838.13. 1,984,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,677. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $371.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $837.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $760.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

