First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,182,000 after acquiring an additional 53,637 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $551.98. 2,999,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

