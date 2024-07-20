First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $423,030,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AON by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290,936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AON by 401.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,097,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,802,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 1.2 %

AON stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.17. 883,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,970. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.22 and its 200-day moving average is $302.26. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.