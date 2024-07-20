First Foundation Advisors Sells 28,630 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 28,630 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 12,809,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,434,010. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

