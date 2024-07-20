First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,742 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of O traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,351. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.