First Foundation Advisors Sells 484 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.58. 47,513,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,288,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a PE ratio of 222.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

