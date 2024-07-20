First Foundation Advisors Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,128,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Motco raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 93,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 216,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,463 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.3 %

CP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. 1,418,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

