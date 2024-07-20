First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.23 and last traded at $83.30. Approximately 13,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 5,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3815 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,524,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

