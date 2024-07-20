First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.4464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
