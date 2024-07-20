First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.4464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 2.24% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.