Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $113.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.89.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.12. Five Below has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Five Below by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,783,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

