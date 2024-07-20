Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $17.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of F opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

