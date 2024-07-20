Forge First Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.79 Million in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 372,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000. Primo Water accounts for 2.1% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Primo Water as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Primo Water by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Primo Water by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
Primo Water Trading Up 0.2 %
PRMW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 758,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.
Primo Water Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Primo Water Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
