Forge First Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $1,886,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $3,710,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 709,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

