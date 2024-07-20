Forge First Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,876 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of IES at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Price Performance

Shares of IES stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $148.42. The company had a trading volume of 77,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,054. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $184.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IESC

Insider Activity at IES

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,184,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,757 shares of company stock worth $18,360,416 in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.