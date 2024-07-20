Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Lowered by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 417,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after buying an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 834,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,800,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,149,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4,365.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Fortive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

