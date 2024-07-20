Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $863,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,300. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

