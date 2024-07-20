Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 48,951 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Walmart by 212.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 187.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

WMT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

