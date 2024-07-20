Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$191.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$171.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$167.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$158.79. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$198.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.23%.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Director Jacques Perron bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Jacques Perron bought 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

